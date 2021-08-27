Rashida Tlaib no longer welcome in “Palestine”

Share this article











The notoriously anti-Israel and anti-Semitic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib was once banned by the Israeli government from visiting the country but in the future, it may be the Palestinian Authority that blacklists the notorious Israel hater.

Rashida Tlaib has been vocally anti-Israel, lodging countless accusations against the Jewish state, whether based in reality or not. In January, Tlaib accused Israel of being “racist” by perpetuating a vaccine libel that was precisely the opposite of the truth. She was widely criticized for posting a tweet in June in which she wrongly accused Israel of ethnic cleansing while at the same time calling for a “Palestinian state from the river to the sea”, essentially calling for genocide. She frequently wanders into areas that are decidedly anti-Semitic and the list of her baseless diatribes against Israel seems endless.

These bizarre statements could be written off as the ramblings of an unbalanced mind but since Tlaib is a congresswoman, they can have dire practical implications. In May, she joined with the other members of the ‘Squad” to introduce a resolution to halt the sale of $735 million in arms to Israel.

Tlaib, born in Detroit, is the daughter of Arab Israeli immigrants to the USA. In 2019, she announced her plans to visit. Israel turned down her request for a visa as it does any political activist that advocates against Israel. Tlaib made a special request to visit her grandmother in Beit Ur al Fauqa in the Shomron (Samaria) and the Ministry of the Interior granted her a special visa on humanitarian grounds. Tlaib refused the visa in any case due to what she called “oppressive conditions”.

But if Tlaib wants to come to visit her grandmother in the future, it may be the Palestinian Authority and not the Israeli government that prevents her from doing so. The problems began when Tkaib took a break from bashing Israel and chose to voice criticism of the Palestinian authority instead. Demonstrations by Palestinians began after the well-known PA critic Nizar Banat died in the custody of PA police in June. Over the weekend, the PA arrested roughly 30 demonstrators.

Tlaib responded by tweeting an open letter criticizing PA President Mahmoud Abbas.

“Dear President Mahmoud Abbas, This is NOT how you protect and serve the Palestinian people,” Tlaib wrote. “Shame on you for suppressing Palestinian voices who are trying to seek liberation from not only the Israeli apartheid government, but from your corrupt leadership.”

Journalist Khaled Abu Toameh tweeted that Tlaib’s comments had hit a nerve.

“The US Congresswoman who smeared President Mahmoud Abbas on social media is persona non grata in Palestine, according to a senior Palestinian official in Ramallah,” Toameh tweeted.

If this is the case, it may be that many Democrats, currently the anti-Israel party, may also have fallen out of favor. Congresswoman Cori Bush followed suit, tweeting, “Suppressing dissent and criminalizing protest only deepens the violence of Israel’s apartheid system. We stand with Palestinians against the violence of the Palestinian Authority’s authoritarianism. Freedom for political prisoners now.”

Rep. Mark Pocan wrote that the PA “must stop committing human rights abuses and respect the freedom of speech of all Palestinians. Arresting peaceful human rights defenders is never OK. Full stop.”

In the Senate, Chris Murphy issued a statement calling for those involved in Banat’s death to be held accountable, adding that the recent arrests “seriously call the Palestinian Authority’s commitment to accountability into question.”

“The Palestinian Authority must do more to tackle corruption and end the campaign of harassment against civil society,” Murphy added.

Countless self-proclaimed “humanitarian” foreign-funded NGOs scramble around Israel, searching for reasons to attack the Jewish state. Despite their efforts, these same organizations do not wage any complaints agains the Palestinian Authority, despite the increasing protests of its own citizens against the draconian regime.