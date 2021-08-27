Netanyahu: American servicemen gave their lives to secure our common civilization

Share this article











Israelis joined in as America mourned the loss of valiant servicemen killed by Islamist terrorists in Afghanistan. This was, perhaps, best expressed by Opposition Leader and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

At least 13 US Marines and 18 US servicemen were wounded in at least two separate terrorist attacks in Kabul, Afghanistan on Thursday. In addition, more than 60 Afghanis were killed and 140 wounded. ISIS in Khorasan, known as ISIS-K, has claimed that an ISIS militant carried out the suicide attack though the US was relying on the Taliban, currently in power, to secure the perimeter of the airport. Immediately after the explosions, gunmen opened fire on service members and civilians, said Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, Centcom Commander.

Though the Biden administration has been evasive about details of the situation, it is estimated that around 1,400 American citizens remain in Afghanistan with no way of leaving. Despite requests from coalition partners to do so, President Biden has refused to extend the August 31 deadline set by the Taliban for the US to exit.

Netanyahu tweeted condolences on Friday.

“My wife Sara and I send our deepest condolences to the families who lost their love ones in the murderous attack in Afghanistan,” Netanyahu wrote. “Like many others in [Israel] and the free world, we salute the American servicemen who gave their lives to defend liberty and secure our common civilization.”

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett also tweeted condolences.

“On behalf of the people of Israel, I share our deep sadness over the loss of American lives in Kabul,” Bennett wrote. “Israel stands with the United States in these difficult times, just as America has always stood with us. Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of the United States.”

Bennett is currently in Washington DC. He was scheduled to have his first face-to-face meeting with President Biden on Thursday but to the Afghanistan crisis, the meetingwas rescheduled to Friday. The meeting will reportedly be focused on the threat of an Iranian nuclear program that Biden wants to reinstate.

Similarly, German Chancellor Angela Merkel called off a planned weekend visit to Israel because of the situation in Afghanistan. The German military safely evacuated over 5,100 people, including more than 3,600 Afghans.It’s not clear how many German nationals are still left in the country. The German Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that some 200 German citizens are still believed to be in Kabul.

“I am shocked and saddened by the horrific terror attack in Kabul,” Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said “the prayers of the people of Israel are with the families of the civilians and soldiers who were murdered today. We stand shoulder to shoulder with the United States in the fight against terrorism.”

“My thoughts and prayers are with the US troops and the Afghan people in Kabul, following the attacks that recently took place,” Defense Minister Benny Gantz said. “I extend my condolences for the lives lost and pray for the rapid recovery of the injured. We stand with our American partners.”

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan said he sent his condolences “to the families of the Americans and Afghans who were killed. Israel embraces the brave American soldiers who gave their lives to save so much.”