Israeli defense minister says Iran launched deadly drone strike on oil tanker

Two oil tankers were attacked on June 13, 2019, in the Gulf of Oman, less than a month after Iran was blamed for attacking four oil tankers off the coast of the United Arab Emirates. Credit: Screenshot.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Wednesday that Iran was behind a fatal drone attack last month against an oil tanker.

“Our assessment is that the UAV [Unmanned Aerial Vehicle] employed in the Mercer Street attack was launched from Iranian territory and approved by Iranian leadership,” Gantz told foreign diplomats in a briefing, reported the AP. The vessel is a Japanese-owned tanker managed by London-based Zodiac Maritime, a company owned by Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer.

He also said Israel would act alone if necessary to stop Iran from gaining nuclear weapons.

The oil tanker was attacked on June 29 off the coast of Oman by an armed drone that killed two crewmen, one British and one Romanian.

The United States, the United Kingdom and Israel accused Iran of being behind the strike, though the Islamic regime has denied wrongdoing.

The comments came as Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is in Washington, D.C., on his first official visit, scheduled to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday.