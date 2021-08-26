Paramedic recalls harrowing experience during Operation ‘Watchmen on the Wall’

The scene of Wednesday's Palestinian terrorist stabbing attack at a Shufersal supermarket in the central Israeli city of Yavneh. (Magen David Adom via Twitter)

During the 11-day terrorist attack this past May, when more than 4,500 missiles were fired into Israel by terrorists, volunteer paramedic Moti was on duty around the clock in his hometown of Ashkelon.

As it became clear that the situation was escalating, Moti began taking an ambulance home with him so that he could respond to incidents immediately.

Looking back, Moti remembers one of the many tense, sleepless nights that were punctuated by nonstop missile warning sirens. He got a report of a series of missile strikes in a neighborhood not far from where he lived. At least one home took a direct hit. Many were wounded. Moti was on the scene within moments.

“When I arrived, I saw a little boy first,” Moti recalls. “He could not cross the road to the ambulance on his own.

“Then after him, his mother and brother. His father was seriously injured. The child saw his father’s injury, saw the bleeding, and knew something terrible had happened.”

While the police and Home Front Command continued to rescue the wounded, Moti, who was the first trained medic on the scene, quickly treated the little boy.

“I felt sorry for him. He was dusty and dirty, dressed in his pajamas, and very scared. He had been sound asleep and was then awakened by a huge explosion. He was injured. He was in shock. It was definitely a traumatic experience for any child.”

