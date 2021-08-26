‘Blood Libel’ from Washington: Fauci blames Jews for spreading diseases [Watch]

Share this article











In an interview with CBS This Morning on Wednesday, Head of the CDC, Anthony Fauci blamed the Hasidic Jewish community for spreading measles by refusing to vaccinate.

Referring to herd immunity, Fauci said, “The threshold is something that we don’t know… you have to get to a situation like with measles, where you were like, way, 90-plus percent of people were vaccinated and really got that kind of, what we call, herd immunity… When it gets below that number, you start to see outbreaks, like we saw some time ago in the New York City area with Hasidic Jewish people who were not getting vaccinated.”

Jewish community across the United Sates blasted the Covid czar. Among them was New York politician Dov Hikind who compared Fauci’s accusations to historic blood libels tweeting:

Dark Age: “Jews poison wells”

Medieval: “Jews cause Black Death”

King Cuomo 2020: “only Hasidics spread COVID” “

Dr” Fauci 2021: “Hasidics once caused measles outbreak”…So glad to see society making “progress”! #PhonyFauci