Facebook shadow-banning right-wing Israeli lawmakers

MK Itamar Ben Gvir attends a Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee meeting, at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, July 5, 2021. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Right-wing Knesset Member Itamar Ben Gvir accused Facebook on Wednesday of refusing to verify his account. In addition, the lawmaker also accused Facebook of shadow-banning him which is a scheme by social media companies to limit the reach of certain people’s Facebook posts.

“Zuckerberg’s thought police carry on,” Ben Gvir wrote in a recent post.

“After they blocked (fellow right-wing activists) Michael Ben-Ari and Baruch Marzel, Facebook continues bullying right-wingers. Several months ago, I asked that Facebook verify my account but they refused. Not only that but they also limit the reach of my posts. The “algorithms” only work against the right.”

Referring to a previous lawsuit filed by the MK back in January on similar grounds, Ben-Gvir appeared to threaten another lawsuit against Facebook, Ben-Gvir added; “It seems as though one lawsuit against them from us wasn’t enough!”

He then appealed to his followers to share his posts to increase their reach. In a veiled threat to leave Facebook, Ben Gvir added: “there are also other social networks.”

“We will not let them silence us” he concluded.