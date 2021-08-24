Aug 24, 2021
Israeli officials: Palestinian incendiary devices started fires in border communities

by | Aug 24, 2021 | Terror Watch

When you take the field against your enemies, and see horses and chariots—forces larger than yours—have no fear of them, for Hashem your God, who brought you from the land of Egypt, is with you. Deuteronomy 20:1 (The Israel BibleTM)

Masked Palestinian supporters of the Islamic jihad movement prepare incendiary balloons east of Gaza city, to launch across the border fence towards Israe. on June 15, 2021. Photo by Atia Mohammed/FLASH90

Nine fires broke out on Monday near Israel’s border with the Gaza Strip that Israeli investigators believe were started by incendiary balloons launched from the Hamas-controlled enclave, reported Ynet.

Palestinian resistance groups said they would hold another anti-Israel rally on the border under the banner: “Opposition to the Israeli siege and the delay in the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.”

It comes as Israel and the United Nations allowed the transfer of Qatari funds to Gaza.

Meanwhile, Egypt closed the Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip on Monday amid increased tensions with Hamas.

It’s the first time the crossing has been shut down during a workday since early 2021, reported the AP. It remains unclear how long the closure will last.