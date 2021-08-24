IDF Source: Israel heading towards armed conflict

As rockets and arson balloons are being launched into Israel from the Gaza Strip and violent confrontations are taking place in Judea and Samaria against Israeli security forces, the assessment is increasing among the military’s brass that the IDF is on its way to an armed conflict against Hamas and the Arabs according to 0404.

On Tuesday, the IDF attacked several Hamas structures in Gaza and Hamas responded by firing heavy machine guns into fields, which compelled the Israeli Air Force to wage additional attacks. “This si also something we haven’t seen before,” a security source said. “The firing of machine guns with the aim of killing requires a different approach.”

Meanwhile, in Judea and Samaria, heavy violence between the IDF and local Arab terrorists took place. During one operation in the Ramallah suburb of Balata, live fire was recorded as IDF troops returned fire.

Additionally, the terrorists hurled bricks and other dangerous objects from adjacent rooftops.

During the operation, soldiers spotted a suspicious actor holding a massive object in both hands and tried to drop it onto a soldier below. One of the IDF troops shot him. There was no harm to the Israeli side and the terror suspect was arrested.

Last week, Israel365 News reported on a similar gunfight whereby IDF forces killed four terrorists and suffered no casualties during the exchange.