ABC ‘accidentally’ airs Satanic Black Mass with disturbing message: ‘Hail Satan’ [Watch]

Share this article











During a broadcast story about police dog welfare, ABC Australia aired a two-second video clip of a satanic ritual being carried out by a black-robed man in a red-lit room.

In the short clip, a woman wearing a black robe can be seen standing beside him while another woman is sitting next to a keyboard. The words, “Hail, Satan!” are distinctly heard in the clip.

The presenter, Yvonne Yong, continued with the broadcast after the clip of the satanic ritual aired without acknowledging the bizarre interlude.

Media Watch identified the clip as being taken from an 18-minute video of a Satanic Black Mass performed by the Noosa Temple of Satan based in Queensland, Australia which was live-streamed in October 2020. It is assumed that the video clip was left over from a story about the Noosa Temple which brought a case two weeks ago to the Supreme Court petitioning Queensland’s Education Department to permit them to teach satanism to students. To kick off their campaign, the Noosa Satanic Church held a Black Mass which they described as “a fancy dress party” intended to “ give people a few giggles.”

The Noosa Temple responded to the on-air glitch by tweeting, “Satan works in mysterious ways….”

The Facebook page of the Noosa Satanic Temple has over 7,800 followers. On its website, the organization explicitly defines itself as in “rebellion against Christian authority”

“The super-natural Satan that we promote and revere is the Satan of the Book of Job,” the website stated. “Satan’s role is to challenge Christian faith and authority and a true Satanist accepts the same responsibility.”

The Church of Satan is an international movement based on the Satanic Bible written by American Anton LaVey published in 1969.