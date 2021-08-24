Mass prayer rally for mortally wounded soldier

Share this article











A massive prayer rally was held outside the hospital of a border-policeman who was recently shot and si now listed in serious condition.

Hundreds of Israelis from across the country gathered outside of the Soroka Hospital in Beer Sheva to recite the selichos prayer. Slechos is a communal prayer for Divine forgiveness, recited both before and during the High Holiday season.

According to the Rabbi of Rishon Letzion, Rabbi Yitzchak Yosef, Jewish people could view the ceremony and answer ‘Amen’ even though they weren’t at the event physically.

This weekend, hundreds of Palestinians stormed Israel’s southern border in Hamas-led ‘Day of Rage’ riot resulting in a critically wounded IDF soldier. 21-year-old Barel Hadaria Shmueli from Beer Yaakov in central Israel was shot in the head at point-blank range by a Palestinian rioter on Saturday. Shmueli underwent surgery at Soroka hospital in Beersheba and is still in intensive care in a life-threatening condition.