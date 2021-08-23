Hackers release footage of torture inside Iran’s brutal prison system

Share this article











A team of hackers calling themselves “Adalat Ali” released closed-circuit security camera footage that they claim shows the inside of Iran’s Evin Prison. That prison is where the Islamic Republic imprisons and brutally tortures its political prisoners, according to Radio Farda.

یک گروه هکری به نام «عدالت علی» تصاویری را منتشر کرده که به گفته این گروه از دوربین‌های امنیتی #زندان_اوین دریافت شده است. در یکی از ویدئوها پیام هشدار حمله سایبری به نام این گروه بر روی نمایشگرهای اتاق کنترل دیده می‌شود. در ویدئویی دیگر فردی نحیف با لباس زندان بر زمین می‌افتد. pic.twitter.com/Gdb5u5DdVV — RadioFarda‌|‌راديو فردا (@RadioFarda_) August 22, 2021

Among the footage released showed the name of the hacker team broadcast in a cyberattack warning on the screens of the prison’s control room.

Other footage showed prison guards torturing inmates, dragging their lifeless bodies along the floor.