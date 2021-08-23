Aug 23, 2021
Hackers release footage of torture inside Iran’s brutal prison system

Aug 23, 2021

A team of hackers calling themselves “Adalat Ali” released closed-circuit security camera footage that they claim shows the inside of Iran’s Evin Prison. That prison is where the Islamic Republic imprisons and brutally tortures its political prisoners, according to Radio Farda.

Among the footage released showed the name of the hacker team broadcast in a cyberattack warning on the screens of the prison’s control room.
Other footage showed prison guards torturing inmates, dragging their lifeless bodies along the floor.