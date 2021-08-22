Ceremony in Judea-Samaria: Arabs burn down model Jewish villages

Share this article











In a rather disturbing ceremony that took place in Judea and Samaria, Arabs identifying as ‘Palestinians’ burned down an effigy of an Israeli-Jewish village.

The Jewish town being burned is that of Evyatar. Evyatar is a new Jewish settlement near Shechem that was the center of controversy after the Defense ministry ordered it be demolished. The two sides eventually came to a compromise when the residents agreed to evacuate the village so long as it would be turned into a Yeshiva.

In the video, attendants can be heard yelling “allah huAkbar!” (God is great). The video comes nearly one week after another disturbing video of Arabs near Evyatar burning a Star of David with a swastika inside of it.