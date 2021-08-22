Bennett hides Israeli flag lapel pin upon entering Israeli-Arab town

Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett holds a presss conference at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem on August 18, 2021. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Share this article











Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett arrived at the Arab-Israeli town of Taibe last week where he removed his signature lapel Israeli flag pin reports 0404.

In response, opposition MK Miri Regev (Likud) sarcastically quipped that perhaps Bennett should don an enamel pin of Arab MK and head of the Raamfaction Mansour Abbas.

“Bennett, after removing his Israeli flag lapel pin during his visit to Taibeh, you seem to be embarrassed by the State of Israel which you represent. I found you a new pin – one of (Mansour) Abbas – Shame on you” she said.