Approval for thousands of housing units in Judea and Samaria pushed off to unknown date for unclear reasons

A view of the town of Karnei Shomron in Judea and Samaria on June 10, 2020. Photo by Sraya Diamant/Flash90.

Share this article











Approval of 2,223 new housing units slated for Jewish residents in Judea and Samaria has been postponed to an unknown date after the council responsible for approving them failed to meet on Wednesday, Kan News reported.

The Civil Administration’s Supreme Planning Council will also not meet on Thursday, Kan reported.

The news follows a report on Wednesday that building permits for some 800 Palestinian housing units in Area C also were not issued as planned. The reason reportedly revolves around a protest by workers over employment conditions.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz also will review the decision to grant housing permits to Palestinians in Area C after a request by right-wing members of the Israeli coalition government. Area C, which comprises about 60 percent of Judea and Samaria, falls fully under Israeli control.

Last Thursday, Kan reported that Prime Minister Naftali Bennett removed about one-third, or 1,000, Jewish housing units from the list of more than 2,200 to avoid creating tensions with the Biden administration, which has warned Israel against taking steps that would jeopardize a two-state solution.