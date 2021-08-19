Bennett meets with Egyptian intelligence minister

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett seen during a cabinet meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021. Photo by Marc Israel Sellem/POOL

On behalf of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Egypt’s intelligence chief invited Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for an official visit to the neighboring country.

Egyptian Intelligence Minister Abbas Kamel met in Israel on Wednesday with Bennett, who later tweeted a photo of the two leaders.

The prime minister said they discussed “diplomatic, security and economic aspects of Israel-Egypt relations, as well as the Egyptian mediation in the security situation vis-à-vis the Gaza Strip.”

Egypt has for years served as a mediator between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Terror groups based in the Gaza Strip fired a rocket into Israeli territory on Monday morning, triggering sirens in Sderot and other Western Negev communities, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

The Iron Dome air-defense system intercepted the projectile; no casualties or damage were reported.