Knesset Member vows to rebel against Rosh Hashannah lockdown: Will attend prayer services

United Torah Judaism parliament member Meir Porush arrives for a meeting of the Council of Torah Sages regarding the upcoming elections in Jerusalem on September 4, 2019. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Israeli Knesset Member Meir Porush of the United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party announced that if there is indeed a lockdown over the High Holiday season, he will defiantly go to synagogue.

“Even if there is a closure during the holidays, I will attend synagogue,” Porush said in an interview with Kol Hai Radio. “You cannot prevent a Jew from worshipping during the High Holidays.”

The statement was made in response to a threat by Prime Minister Naftali Bennet who said that if more people don’t get vaccinated, they won’t be able to celebrate Rosh Hashannah.

Porush also blasted the Education Ministry for failing to adequately prepare for the school year.

“The Education Ministry was not ready this year for the beginning of the school year in ultra-orthodox institutions.”

Last week, Porush criticized the current Israeli government, telling Kol Hai, “They mocked our management of Covid, but regarding this lousy government, who inherited a country with zero morbidity, and we now have 6,000 confirmed cases [in one day] – they are quiet.”

Earlier this month, fellow Knesset Member Yakov Asher, also from UTJ, told Kol Barama Radio that there is “no chance that the public will place its faith in a decision to lockdown over the Tishrei (high) holidays. It’s an embarrassment and it is a disgrace.”