White House announces Biden to meet Bennett for talk on regional security

PHILADELPHIA - MAY 18, 2019: Former vice-president Joe Biden formally launches his 2020 presidential campaign during a rally May 18, 2019, at Eakins Oval in Philadelphia.

Share this article











Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will meet with U.S. President Joe Biden on Aug. 26, according to a brief statement released on Wednesday by White House spokesperson Jen Psaki.

Psaki wrote that the visit would work to strengthen the relationship between the two governments and underscore America’s commitment to Israel’s security.

The two leaders are expected to speak about regional and global security issues, including Iran and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“The visit will also be an opportunity for the two leaders to discuss efforts to advance peace, security and prosperity for Israelis and Palestinians, and the importance of working towards a more peaceful and secure future for the region,” her statement read.

The meeting will be the first between the two leaders since Bennett took office in June.