Hezbollah to Israel: You can’t rely on America, just look at Afghanistan

Head of Lebanon’s Hezbollah terror group Hassan Nasrallah said on Tuesday that Washington’s conduct vis-a-vis the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan demonstrated “the moral downfall of America” TOI reports.

In a televised address broadcasted by official Hezbollah press, Nasrallah said that the US pullout should compel people to rethink the future of American support for Israel.

“Those watching most closely and drawing conclusions from this are the Israelis,” he added.

“In order to avoid Americans fighting for other [countries], Biden was able to accept a historic failure. When it comes to Lebanon and those around it, what will the situation be?” Nasrallah quipped rhetorically.

The Taliban conquered Kabul on Sunday after the US-backed government failed.

“Everyone needs to consider that and meditate on it,” Nasrallah said, regarding the Taliban’s victory. “Those who need to draw conclusions the most, as well as wisdom from this, are the people of this region.”

Nasrallah also noted that Washington did not extract a lot of Afghanis who had collaborated with them from the now Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

“They evacuated the dogs who worked in the security forces, but not those who aided them. They took out their equipment, but left the human beings behind… these are the Americans,” Nasrallah opined.