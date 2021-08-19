PM Bennett compares people getting 3rd shot to recharging iPhone

Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett holds a presss conference at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem on August 18, 2021. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

During a press conference on Wednesday, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called on the nation of Israel to get the third covid vaccine.

Although he said that vaccine hesitancy was “legitimate”, he also predictably claimed that “the fact is that the vaccines work. And the fact is that vaccines save lives.”

“With many vaccines, you need to ‘renew’ from time to time” he added.

Bennett then compared the jab to recharging a smartphone saying: “just like you need to recharge the battery of an iPhone, so too do you need to recharge your body.”

However many on the internet noticed the irony in his analogy as he mocked the never-ending series of covid vaccines in a separate address several months ago.

“What will happen the day after tomorrow? When there will be another mutation that Pfizer can’t cure but maybe Moderna can? Will we make every Israeli take another booster?”

“Will we upgrade them as if it’s an iPhone?” he quipped mockingly.

Bennett added that “we can’t only rely on vaccines.”