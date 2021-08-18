How the Taliban conquest could return Ten lost Tribes to Israel

Share this article











Gaby Lasky, a member of Knesset representing the left-wing extremist party Meretz, posted a tweet on Tuesday calling on the Israeli government to “open the gates” to hundreds of thousands of refugees from Afghanistan.

Open the gates

“The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan puts hundreds of thousands of Afghans in danger for their rights and lives,” Lasky tweeted. “I appeal to the Deputy Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, Yair Lapid, to open the gates of the State of Israel and receive refugees. It will be the human and humanitarian act to do.”

Lasky has been involved with several anti-Israel NGOs such as Breaking the Silence, B’Tselem, Anarchists Against the Wall, Machsom Watch, and Peace Now. Here party,

Meretz entered into a coalition agreement with Naftali Bennett in June, insisting (and receiving) a promise to advance the rights of homosexuals which included legislating same-sex marriage. This agreement drew consternation from the Arab parties who had also pledged to join the coalition. Meretz advocates for the creation of an unprecedented “Palestinian” state inside the borders of Israel, ethnically cleansed of Jews, and with its capital in Jerusalem.

As head of the New Right parties, Naftali Bennett was elected on a platform that rejected the two-state solution and same-sex marriages.

Too many Muslims

At first glance, Lasky’s proposal is problematic. Even before the recent overthrow of the Afghani government by the Taliban, there were no formal diplomatic relations between Israel and Afghanistan. It should be noted that Afghanistan is 99.7% Muslim. the Muslim population in Israel is slightly more than 1.562 million, representing 17.8 percent of the country’s general population. Should Lasky get her wish, those numbers will increase significantly.

Lost Tribes

Conversely, approximately 40% of Afghanistan’s population, approximately 50 million people, is ethnically Pashtun. Pashtun believe they are decedents of King Saul who later converted to Islam. They call themselves Bani-Israel, like the Hebrew, B’nai Israel, meaning the children of Israel. There is reason to believe that this claim is historically accurate in which case Lasky’s call to admit the Afghani refugees would be the prophesied ingathering of the exiles that precedes the Messianic era.