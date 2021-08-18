Report: IDF hits secret Hezbollah base in Syria manned by Iranians

IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Lebanon, near the Israeli border with Lebanon, on August 6, 2021. Photo by Basel Awidat/Flash90

On Tuesday night, SANA state media agency reported that two missiles were fired at a military base near the Druze village of Hadr in the northern Quneitra region on the Syrian side of the Golan Heights. Syrian media reported that the base was an observation post jointly operated by Hezbollah and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps’ (IRGC) elite Quds Force. The base’s activities were being kept secret. The Syrian media claimed that the Syrian Air Defense System was activated in response to the threat.

Reports in Syria of an IDF strike toward an observation post near Hader in the Golan Heights. Footage appears to show the strike from the Israeli side. (Video: Mahmoud Ayub) pic.twitter.com/bpJ7h6EmSN — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) August 17, 2021

There was no information on casualties and/or damage though a fire broke out as a result of the attack. As a rule, the IDF does not comment on operations outside of the borders of Israel.

#BREAKING: #Israel Air Force just carried-out an airstrike against observation posts of #Syria Arab Army in use by the #Hezbollah terrorist group in #GolanHeights. These are believed to be Spike-NLOS anti-tank missiles fired by the AH-64Di attack helicopters of the 113th Squadron pic.twitter.com/XH2h0G1oZG — Babak Taghvaee – Μπάπακ Τακβαίε – بابک تقوایی (@BabakTaghvaee) August 17, 2021

A source affiliated with the pro-opposition forces in Syria claimed that two sites were hit in the missile attack: one belonging to Hezbollah and the other being the office of the Syrian First Division’s 90th Brigade commander Brig. Gen. Hussein Hamoush.

IAF strikes towards unknown targets at Al Quneitra Province, southern Syria; Syrian Air Defense System activated — Local Focus – Security Alerts (@LocalFocus1) August 17, 2021

The IDF has identified Hamoush as cooperating with Hezbollah.

According to a report by the ORSAM Center for Middle Eastern Studies, the Syrian army’s Fourth Division was operating to displace the residents of the Quneitra region in order to establish military outposts manned by Iranian-backed militias.