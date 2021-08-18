Aug 18, 2021
Report: IDF hits secret Hezbollah base in Syria manned by Iranians

by | Aug 18, 2021 | IDF

When evil men assail me to devour my flesh— it is they, my foes and my enemies, who stumble and fall. Psalms 27:2 (The Israel BibleTM)

IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Lebanon, near the Israeli border with Lebanon, on August 6, 2021. Photo by Basel Awidat/Flash90

On Tuesday night, SANA state media agency reported that two missiles were fired at a military base near the Druze village of Hadr in the northern Quneitra region on the Syrian side of the Golan Heights. Syrian media reported that the base was an observation post jointly operated by Hezbollah and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps’ (IRGC) elite Quds Force. The base’s activities were being kept secret. The Syrian media claimed that the  Syrian Air Defense System was activated in response to the threat.

There was no information on casualties and/or damage though a fire broke out as a result of the attack. As a rule, the IDF does not comment on operations outside of the borders of Israel.

 

A source affiliated with the pro-opposition forces in Syria claimed that two sites were hit in the missile attack: one belonging to Hezbollah and the other being the office of the Syrian First Division’s 90th Brigade commander Brig. Gen. Hussein Hamoush.

The IDF has identified Hamoush as cooperating with Hezbollah. 

According to a report by the ORSAM Center for Middle Eastern Studies, the Syrian army’s Fourth Division was operating to displace the residents of the Quneitra region in order to establish military outposts manned by Iranian-backed militias. 