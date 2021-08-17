Hamas congratulates Taliban for ‘victory’ over America in Afghanistan

Members of Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, attend a rally in Beit Lahiya on May 30, 2021. Photo by Atia Mohammed/Flash90

Share this article











The Hamas terror group praised the Taliban on Monday as the Islamist movement and military organization returned to power in Afghanistan, pushing out the United States and even overtaking Kabul after two decades of fighting.

In a statement, Hamas said it “congratulates the Taliban movement and its courageous leadership on this victory, which was the culmination of its long struggle over the past 20 years,” reported AFP.

Its officials wished “the Afghan Muslim people and its leadership success in achieving unity, stability and prosperity.”

They added it proves that “the resistance of the peoples—foremost of which is our struggling Palestinian people—is destined for victory.”

The Taliban took over the country’s capital of Kabul on Sunday, entering the presidential palace and declaring victory over the United States, its allies and related “infidels.”