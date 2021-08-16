Revealed: Bennett’s vaccine advisors are backed by Pfizer

Share this article











The health experts who recommended Prime Minister Naftali Bennett administer a third vaccine for Israelis – are the recipients of financial funding from the pharmaceutical giant and Covid vaccine manufacturer Pfizer reports News 12’s Yoav Even.

According to the report, the two leading researchers who signed off on the study that persuaded Bennett to administer a third vaccine, enjoy funding from Pfizer for participating in other studies.

The two researchers, Regev Yochai from Sheba Hospital and Prof. Mark Lifshitz, who is head of collaboration with Harvard University, recommended that a third vaccine be administered, while enjoying salaries from Pfizer for other projects.

A senior health official said that the vaccines are safe, but stressed that the bottom line is that the public needs to know the truth, in order to have faith in the health care system.

The study, which was presented to Prime Minister Bennett and convinced him to decide in favor of the third vaccine, concluded that subjects with a high amount of antibodies are less contagious and less likely to spread to others. Five thousand people were involved in the study.