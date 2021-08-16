Aug 16, 2021
IDF kills four terrorists in Jenin

Aug 16, 2021

A special border police unit engaged in a fire fight in the Arab city of Jenin in Samaria on Monday.

During the incident, terrorists surrounded the Israeli troops from all directions and opened fire.

The IDF forces killed four terrorists and suffered no casualties during the exchange.

The original reason for the raid into Jenin was to arrest Hamas suspect Mohammed Abu Zaina, who was suspected of involvement in terror activity.

Two other terrorists were seriously wounded during the battle. Two of those that were killed were identified by the Palestinian Health Ministry as 21-year-old Raed Abu Said and 19-year-old Saleh Amar.