Jerusalem in awe of ‘Apocalyptic’ smoke cloud lingering over Temple Mount [Watch]

A massive brush-fire in the Shoresh forest has engulfed the entire area in a suffocating cloud of smoke.

The ‘apocalyptic’ blaze has reached Jerusalem creating a type of mushroom cloud over the Temple Mount.

At least four people were hospitalized due to smoke inhalation.

Images of the smoke above the Temple Mount are giving Jerusalem residents an ominous feeling that the End-of-Days are upon them.

Although Shoresh is at the entrance to Jerusalem, the smoke from the fire has reached the Holy City itself.

Six villages in the area of Shoresh have been evacuated.

The police have begun evacuating the town of Shoeva, adjacent to Shoresh.

Shoresh isn’t new to the phenomenon of forest fires. In 1995, the village’s surrounding forests were also burned to a crisp. And so, in 2019, Rabbi Weisz visited Shoresh to plant trees as part of his organization’s wider campaign to plant trees throughout Israel and replenish the land from brush fires.

Shoresh was founded by Romanian immigrants in 1948, the year of the founding of the state of Israel. The word ‘Shoresh’ means ‘root’ in Hebrew and can be found in the book of Isaiah:

In that day, The root of Yishai that has remained standing Shall become a standard to peoples— Nations shall seek his counsel And his abode shall be honored. (Isaiah 11:10)

Rabbi Weisz was joined at the tree-planting ceremony by an Israeli resident of Shoresh as well as a Christian American.

