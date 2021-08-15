Aug 15, 2021
JERUSALEM WEATHER

‘Palestinians’ burn effigy of Star of David with Swastika inside

by | Aug 15, 2021 | News Videos

Enraged at Balaam, Balak struck his hands together. “I called you,” Balak said to Balaam, “to damn my enemies, Numbers 24:10 (The Israel BibleTM)

(courtesy: screenshot/Facebook)

Share this article

A new video is sending shockwaves through social media in Israel.

In the ‘Palestinian’ village of Beyta in Samaria, Arabs held a ceremony burning a lifesize Star of David with a Nazi Swastika inside of it. The ceremony took place next to the recently-established Jewish village of Evyatar. In the video, local Arabs can be seen holding torches while surrounding the effigy and shouting ‘Allahu Akbar!”

Evyatar has been at the center of the news cycle this summer. Back in Jn July, Israel365 News reported that the residents of Evyatar voluntarily left the settlement following an agreement with the government to allow a Yeshiva there.