Bible Code in Genesis hints at Gog and Magog against Russia this Sukkoth

Rabbi Matityahu Glazerson, a renowned expert in Torah codes, uses special software to find hidden clues in equidistant letters in the Torah in order to reveal hints that help understand current events. Normally, the gaps between letters can be quite large with graphs requiring several chapters for a hidden code to be revealed. But Rabbi Glazerson discovered this graph contained within the first few lines of one chapter of Genesis.

Chapter ten of Genesis lists the 70 sons of Shem Ham and Japeth who were born after the flood of Noah. The subject of the graph was explicit in the second line of the chapter:

The descendants of Japheth: Gomer, Magog, Media, Javan, Tubal, Meshech, and Tiras. Genesis 10:2

In his video, Rabbi Glazerson noted that not only is the name of Gog mentioned explicitly in that line but it also appears vertically in the code.

Rabbi Glazerson cited a Jewish tradition that the War of Gog and Magog will begin on the last day of the Biblical feast of Sukkoth, referred to as Hoshanna Rabba. The graph also revealed the word, “Tishrei (תשרי)” the month in which Sukkoth takes place.

“Sukkoth hints at the sons of Noah as during the seven-day holiday, 70 bulls are brought as sacrifices to the temple,” Rabbi Glazerson said. The nations would come to the Jewish Temples in Jerusalem during the Sukkoth feast to sacrifice to the God of Israel.

“Conversely, the War of Gog and Magog is the same thing but for evil,” Rabbi Glazerson told Israel365 News. “The War of Gog and Magog is the 70 Nations joining together against Jerusalem, against the God of Israel, and against the Jews.”

Rabbi Glazerson then noted that according to the Talmud, the War of Gog and Magog will take place during a Shemittah (sabbatical) year.

“The Shemittah is referred to in the Torah as shevi’it, the seventh year,” Rabboi Glazerson explained. But it is written with only one letter ‘yud’ (שבעית). The gematria (Hebrew numerological value) of shevi’it as it is written in the Torah is 782, hinting at the year that will begin on Rosh Hashana, which is 5782.”

Further emphasizing that point, Rabbi Glazerson found the letters תשפב used to denote the year 5782. Thus far, this table revealed the word Gog, the month Tishrei, and the year 5782. The table also revealed the word sukkoth (סוכות) also parallel with the other clues found.

Rabbi Glazereson then referred to the verses in the Book of Ezekiel that described Gog and Magog in the end-of-days.

O mortal, turn your face toward Gog of the land of Magog, the chief prince of Meshech and Tubal. Prophesy against him and say: Thus said Hashem: Lo, I am coming to deal with you, O Gog, chief prince of Meshech and Tubal!Ezekiel 38:2-3

“Those names, Meshech and Tubal, are not explained in the Bible and they are unknown today,” Rabbi Glazerson said. “But the Jerusalem Talmud explains that Meshech is Moscow. Yes, Meshech the ally of Gog and Magog, is Russia.”

In this verse, the Hebrew word for ‘chief’ is רֹאשׁ (Rosh), which clearly hints at ‘Russia.’ Also, Gog is referred to as the “land of the North”, and Russia is the northernmost country in Europe.

Rabbi Glazerson noted that according to Jewish sources, Gog and Magog will be a process of three wars. Rabbi Yisroel Kagan, a preeminent Torah authority known as the Chofetz Chayim who passed away in 1933 (after WWI but prior to WWII) stated that WWI was the first stage and that two more global conflicts would complete the process of Gog and Magog.

Rabbi Glazerson cited Rabbi Elijah ben Solomon Zalman, the preeminent Bible scholar known as the Vilna Gaon, who divided Gog and Magog into two groups; 35 nations of Islam and 35 nations of Edom/Esav.”

The rabbi cited opinions claiming that Puth and Cush are the ancestors of Turkey and Iran, adding to the ranks of Gog and Magog. The table also revealed the word Edom (אדום), which the rabbi explained refers to Europe in general. The chapter that makes up the table is a list of nations so it includes Egypt, Ashur (Assyria, or Syria), and the Pillishtim (Phillitines) which Rabbi Glazerson explains are the Palestinians who will certainly join with Gog and Magog against Israel.

“The third war, oh hoh, will make the first two look like a joke,” Rabbi Glazerson warned. “But it will only take a few minutes for the entire war.”

The rabbi noted that the message was clear to all but most especially for the Jews.

“The verse in Genesis speaks about the descendants of Gomer and Magog,” Rabbi Glazerson said. “Magog is clear and needs no explanation. But many Rabbis say that Gomer in an anagram for Germany, in addition to Meshech being Moscow.”

“If you don’t keep the Torah, if you come up against the God of Israel, this will end badly for you,” Rabbi Glazerson said.”The Jews need to remember that we have 150,000 Hezbollah rockets aimed at Israel and Iran most probably has a nuclear weapon.”

But the rabbi was optimistic.

“Let us hope that through prayer and repentance, especially during Rosh Hashanna and Yom Kippur, we can put off this judgment. The Jews need to keep the Torah and the nations need to observe the Seven Noahide Laws. This includes the prohibition against homosexuality and abortion which were the reasons for the flood in the time of Noah. This is why we have seen floods, as a reminder and warning.”