Aug 13, 2021
Bennett vows to end plague of Arab crime in Israel

by | Aug 13, 2021 | Jerusalem

Hashem will not let the righteous go hungry, But He denies the wicked what they crave. Proverbs 10:3 (The Israel BibleTM)

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett inspects illegal weapons seized during the Israel Police's "Operation Sword Strike" in the country's Arab sector, Aug. 11, 2021. Photo by Amos Ben-Gershom/GPO.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Wednesday announced a national plan to fight crime in the country’s Arab sector.

Referring to out-of-control violence in the streets of Arab-majority towns and villages, Bennett said, “my government is determined to take action and wage an unceasing, constant and persistent fight, with full force, against crime and violence in the Arab sector.”

The sector, he said, comprises 20 percent of the overall population but accounts for 60 percent of the crime.

“This situation cannot be and we will stop this neglect,” he added.