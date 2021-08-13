Aug 13, 2021
IDF downs Hezbollah drone crossing into Israeli airspace from Lebanon

by | Aug 13, 2021 | Terror Watch

Blessed is Hashem, my rock, who trains my hands for battle, my fingers for warfare; Psalms 144:1 (The Israel BibleTM)

Illustration of a drone. August 17, 2020. Photo by Moshe Shai/FLASH90

The Israel Defense Forces announced on Thursday that it downed a drone that crossed into Israeli airspace the previous day.

“The drone was monitored by the IDF throughout the incident,” the Israeli military said in a statement. “The IDF will continue to operate in order to prevent any attempt to violate Israeli sovereignty.”

Hezbollah is estimated to possess a fleet of Iranian-made military drones that the Islamic Republic has smuggled into Lebanon over the years. These include unmanned aerial vehicles with their own rockets.

In April, the IDF downed a Hezbollah drone that entered Israeli airspace. That incident followed the downing of a previous drone several weeks beforehand, according to the military.