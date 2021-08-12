Biden’s own intelligence officials admit: Iran won’t return to Nuclear Deal – Report

Share this article











American officials who accompanied CIA Director William Burns on his recent visit to Israel on Wednesday have expressed pessimism about the success of an Iranian Nuclear deal reports Haaretz.

According to the report, the unnamed officials said that they think the probability of Tehran coming back to the 2015 nuclear deal Is low, Israeli officials familiar with the details said on Wednesday.

Officials in Burns’ delegation, according to the Israeli officials, told their Israeli counterparts that they do not anticipate that the discussions with the Islamic Republic that are being promoted by world superpowers, including US President Joe Biden, will bear fruit. After Iran’s hardline President Ebrahim Raisi was sworn in last week, Israeli officials have also concluded that it is unlikely that Iran will return to the JCPOA deal.

Back in April, Israel365 News reported that Joe Biden campaigned on a platform that included a return to the Iran deal and upon entering office, his administration began negotiating with Iran to reinstate the deal. As negotiations proceed, the concern is rising that fulfilling this promise is forcing the US negotiators to pay far too high a price.