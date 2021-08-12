Aug 12, 2021
JERUSALEM WEATHER

BLM compares Zionists to Nazis

by | Aug 12, 2021 | News Videos

Enraged at Balaam, Balak struck his hands together. “I called you,” Balak said to Balaam, “to damn my enemies, Numbers 24:10 (The Israel BibleTM)

Share this article

During a Black Lives Matter rally outside of the Fox News headquarters on Wednesday.

The leader of the protest was heard saying: “You’re full of lies. You’re all racists. You’re Nazis. You’re Zionists. You’re KKK. You’re Proud Boys. You’re probably a bunch of police officers.”

This comes several months after Israel365 News exposed a 2015 video of BLM cofounder Patrisse Cullors resurfaced in which she called to “end Israel.”

“Palestine is our generation’s South Africa, Cullors said. “If we don’t step up boldly and courageously to end the imperialist project that’s called Israel, we’re doomed.”