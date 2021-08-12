BLM compares Zionists to Nazis

Share this article











During a Black Lives Matter rally outside of the Fox News headquarters on Wednesday.

Obscene antisemitism – BLM in NYC tonight equates Zionists with Nazis. pic.twitter.com/oEw6S01y1m — StopAntisemitism.org (@StopAntisemites) August 12, 2021

The leader of the protest was heard saying: “You’re full of lies. You’re all racists. You’re Nazis. You’re Zionists. You’re KKK. You’re Proud Boys. You’re probably a bunch of police officers.”

This comes several months after Israel365 News exposed a 2015 video of BLM cofounder Patrisse Cullors resurfaced in which she called to “end Israel.”

“Palestine is our generation’s South Africa, Cullors said. “If we don’t step up boldly and courageously to end the imperialist project that’s called Israel, we’re doomed.”