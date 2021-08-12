Lawmaker sees Isaiah’s prophecy happening after ex-Intelligence official approves of Muslim Mossad chief

Itamar Ben Gvir, head of the Otzma Yehudit, demonstrate together with right wing protestor outside the Facebook company branch in Tel Aviv on July 15, 2021. photo by Tomer Neuberg/Flash90

Share this article











In a rather shocking revelation, the former deputy director of the Mossad and director-general of the Ministry of Intelligence Services and the Ministry of Strategic Affairs Ram Ben Barak, said that he “doesn’t see any problem with the deputy director of the Mossad being a Muslim-Arab.”

The sentiments were made on the Galatz radio station on a show hosted by Yaakov Bardugo.

In response, Knesset Member Itamar Ben Gvir, (Jewish Power) wrote on his Facebook profile: “When I hear these horrible and despicable statements made by Ram Ben Barak, I understand what the prophet Isaiah meant when he said ‘Your rulers are rogues’.”

Your rulers are rogues And cronies of thieves, Every one avid for presents And greedy for gifts; They do not judge the case of the orphan, And the widow’s cause never reaches them. (Isaiah 1:23)

Ben Gvir continued saying: “Imagine for a moment that an agent of the Muslim Brotherhood who supports terrorism will be the deputy director of the Mossad, how did we get to this point? Whereby terror-supporting terrorists run the country? We must take down this dangerous and bizarre government. We’re talking about the security of the state of Israel, not some political job.”

In April, Israel365 News reported that during his opening speech, Ben Gvir lamented the hesitancy of the Israeli government to assert full sovereignty over Jerusalem and more specifically; the Temple Mount.