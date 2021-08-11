Hotel in Taiwan based on “Talmudic business practices”

A page from the 'Gemara', which when combined with the Mishnah constitutes the Talmud, the Oral law of Judaism. (Photo: Mendy Hechtman/FLASH90)

Share this article











Travelers may be shocked when they see the unlikely Talmud Hotel in the heart of Taiwan but they will surely be even more shocked to learn that there is a chain of five business hotels that bases its business principles on those outlined in the Jewish oral law.

“Talmud Hotel…is a Business hotel that is named after a holy book that contains a collection of ancient rabbinic writings on Jewish law and traditions,” the hotels’ website proudly proclaims. “The word Talmud has the following meanings: “Instruction, Learning, Teach and Study”. Inspired by the Talmud theory, the owner uses red interior to add a splash of fashion and professionalism. In each room, there’s also a copy of ‘Talmud-Business Success Bible’ for anyone who would like to experience the Talmud way of becoming successful.”

The hotel’s business ethics extend beyond Judaism as the 52 rooms are decorated in six different styles, each one named after a successful businessman (only two of whom are actually Jewish): Conrad Hilton, John D. Rockefeller, Alan Greenspan, George Soros, Bill Gates, and Warren Buffett.

“A stay at the Talmud Business Hotel should inspire the visitor to become more successful like those six men,” the website claims. If the guest desires to further his studies into Talmudic business ethics, the Taiwanese hoteliers have a reading list that includes the popular Chinese books Know All of the Money-Making Stories of the Talmud and Crack the Talmud: 101 Jewish Business Rules. According to Newsweek, the author of the latter book says he’s never actually met a Jew.

Though it is true that many of the Talmudic sages were wealthy and wealth is not eschewed in Judaism, there are numerous precepts outlined in the Talmud instructing on how to serve God through honest business practices. The Talmudic approach to becoming wealthy involves respecting hard work, leading an ethical life, being charitable, treating employees well, going beyond the strict requirements of the law, and caring for others.

In Leviticus (19:35), the Torah commands the businessman to use accurate weights and measures. Taking unfair advantage of customers is also prohibited by Torah mandate:

When you sell property to your neighbor, or buy any from your neighbor, you shall not wrong one another. Leviticus 25:14

Despite adopting Jewish business ethics, it appears that this is the only aspect of Judaism the hotel espouses as its cafe is not listed as serving Kosher food.

The existence of the hotel is enigmatic, to say the least, as the Jewish presence in Taiwan is insubstantial. The first sizable presence began in the 1950s, when religious services were held in the United States military chapel, to which civilians also had access. As of 2016 the Jewish community in Taiwan numbered approximately 800, with 650 of those residing in Taipei.