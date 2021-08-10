CDC doesn’t want Americans to go to Israel

Share this article











The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) raised its travel advisory on Monday for Israel, Thailand, and France to level four, which discourages traveling to those countries due to large caseloads of the coronavirus.

The advisory states that due to the significant amount of viral transmission, “even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants.”

After returning to the United States by air, travelers that are vaccinated would still be required to submit a negative corona test result. The test result is to be no more than three days old, and it is also recommended that they get tested 3-5 days following arrival.