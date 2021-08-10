Samaria: Massive brush fires ravage hills

Share this article











A major wildfire set the hills of Samaria ablaze on Saturday.

The video shows three different points of contact from an organized arson attack against the town of Yitzhar in Samaria on Saturday.

The town of Alfei Menashe was also hit with what is seemingly Arab terror arson in Israel. Residents of the town have been evacuated from their homes.

Four different arson attacks took place last week alone in Judea and Samaria. Affected areas include Yitzhar, Beit El, Itamar, and Alfei Menashe.