Kid from Jerry Macguire uses Jiu-jitsu skills to protect Jews in LA

Share this article











That adorable kid from the 1996 film Jerry Macguire, Jonathan Lipnicki, is putting his jiu-jitsu and mixed martial arts skills to good use.

The Hollywood actor has joined a team of vigilantes who protect LA’s Jewish community from violent antisemitic attacks from happening in the L.A. area by escorting Orthodox Jews to and from synagogue.

After a violent antisemitic attack at the Sushi Fumi restaurant in West Hollywood, LA back in May Lipnicki felt compelled to team up with his “good friend” Remington Franklin to protect members of Tinseltown’s Jewish community from physical threats.

“Everybody should have the right to worship without being discriminated against” he opined.