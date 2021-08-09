MK reveals: Bennett won’t defend Israel against Lebanon because it would collapse government

MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi attends a Special Committee on Arab Society Affairs meeting, in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on June 21, 2021. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Arab Knesset Member Jida Rinoi Zoabi (Meretz) revealed on Sunday that the reason Israel isn’t retaliating against Hezbollah last Friday is that: “Bennett knows that if the government engages in an armed conflict, the coalition will collapse. That’s because both (parties) Meretz and Ram will not agree to it.”

“The presence of Meretz and Ram in the coalition limits the efficiency of any military operation. The minute the government makes a military decision, the coalition is endangered,” she said in an interview with Kan.

Zoabi also said that a veto on military operations is outlined in the coalition agreements and that Bennet’s government agreed to engage in economic and social matters exclusively.

She acknowledged the contrast between Bennet’s government and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s saying that the current government is a dramatic change from the previous one opining: “if Netanyahu was the Prime Minister, the government’s response would be harsher.”

Responding to the report, MK Nir Orbach (Yemina) disagreed with Zoabi’s sentiments saying: “I am a partner in the coalition and the considerations for military engagement are based on security and not on politics.”