PA TV “Expert” Demonizes Israelis, Claiming “Jewish Settlers” Believe, If They Can’t Expel the Non-Jews, They Can Kill Them

When official PA TV recently discussed what they coined “the foundations of the settlers’ violence” on its program on Israel – Israel in the News – they invited a so-called “expert” on Israeli affairs to comment.

The “expert” was Dr. Rula Hardal, who is Assistant Professor of Political Science and head of the Social Work Department at the Al-Quds University. Dr. Hardal has degrees from The Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Haifa University, and a PhD from a German university. But being educated does not prevent Dr. Hardal from demonizing Jewish “settlers” as believing they can “kill” non-Jews in the land, in case they are unable to expel them:

“Israeli affairs expert” Dr. Rula Hardal: “[The Jewish settlers] are certain that this land is theirs, and that all the non-Jews must be expelled. They call them ‘‘goys,’’ the foreigners in this land. If they can’t be expelled, they can be killed.” [Official PA TV, Israel in the News, July 28, 2021]

Palestinian Media Watch has exposed hundreds if not thousands of statements by Palestinians demonizing the entire Israeli/Jewish population in various ways. One common libel is to present Israelis as bloodthirsty monsters who murder Palestinians for no reason. Even the PA’s Prime Minister has made Palestinians believe this, when terrorists were killed. Also Palestinian children are being fed this libel and told to fear Israelis who “deliberately” targets and murders them:

Official PA TV children’s host Walaa Al-Battat: “Unfortunately – and this is a very painful thing that I want to tell you about – a number of friends have lost their right to live because the occupation is deliberately killing the Palestinian children, and this is a very painful thing.”

[Official PA TV, The Best Home, Nov. 21, 2020]

