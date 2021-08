Share this article











You may have heard that Ben & Jerry’s decided to boycott Israel, but did you know they are also supporting terrorism? Their actions targeting Israel are also illegal in the United States and they are now facing legal action. If you’re outside Israel, DON’T BUY BEN & JERRY’S ICE CREAM! If you’re in Israel….that’s a different story. Find out all the details on today’s episode of the Joshua & Caleb Report.