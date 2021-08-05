Rockefeller Brothers backed organization linked to anti-Israel ‘intifada rally’ in Brooklyn

Share this article











The anti-Israel group Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) supported a pro-Palestinian rally in Brooklyn, N.Y., over the weekend where hundreds of protestors glorified uprisings against Israel.

JVP is backed in part by the Rockefeller Brothers Fund according to data from NGO Monitor.

In an Instagram story by StopAntisemitism.org and later shared on Twitter, the New York chapter of JVP posted a photo from the rally on Saturday and thanked the Palestinian-led community organization Within Our Lifetime (WOL) for organizing the “powerful” demonstration.

The rally was held in the Bay Ridge area of Brooklyn. Protesters waved Palestinian flags while chanting “Free Palestine,” “There is only one solution: Intifada revolution” and “We don’t want no two states, we want all of it”—a reference to the proposed two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

Rally-goers marched behind three large banners that read “Globalize the intifada,” “Zionism is terrorism” and “We will free Palestine within our lifetime.” Other slogans included, “If we don’t get no justice, then they don’t get no peace,” “Mobilize the intifada” and “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

WOL said on its website that the need to “globalize the intifada comes from the urgent need to defend our lands, resist our oppressors and break free from the genocidal grip of U.S. imperialism and Zionism.”

The organization said it has planned “actions every week” until Sept. 17, which will be “a peak day of action across New York City and beyond.”