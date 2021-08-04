Aug 04, 2021
Israel retaliates against Lebanon possibly waging new war against Beirut

IDF

When you take the field against your enemies, and see horses and chariots—forces larger than yours—have no fear of them, for Hashem your God, who brought you from the land of Egypt, is with you. Deuteronomy 20:1 (The Israel BibleTM)

Israeli soldiers on the border between Israel and Lebanon, 2021. Photo by David Cohen/Flash90

Israeli artillery units shelled targets in Lebanon on Wednesday, after three rockets were fired at northern Israel from across the border, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

Three launches were detected, but only two projectiles fell on the Israeli side of the border, with the remaining one landing in Lebanese territory, according to the IDF.

Sirens were triggered in Kiryat Shmona, Kfar Giladi and Tel Hai, the military said in a statement.

No injuries were reported, though Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency-response service reported that four people were being treated for stress.