The Israel Bible becomes #1 Best Seller on Amazon

Share this article











The Israel Bible is a remarkable and unique edition and people are starting to notice as it was just ranked the #1 best seller on Amazon.

The Bible was the earliest major book printed using mass-produced movable metal type in Europe in 1440. According to Guinness World Records as of 1995, the Bible is the best-selling book of all time with an estimated 5 billion copies sold and distributed. With a history going back literally thousands of years, it may seem unlikely that a unique Bible would hit the market. But the Israel Bible succeeds.

The Israel Bible is a bilingual English-Hebrew version of the 24 books that constitute the Tanakh, the Hebrew name for the Bible. Edited by Rabbi Tuly Weisz and published in June 2018 for the 70th anniversary of the Israeli Declaration of Independence, it is the world’s first Bible centered around the Land of Israel, the People of Israel, and the dynamic relationship between them. Designed for both Jewish and non-Jewish readers alike. Its 2,200 pages contain more than 1,000 study notes. The Israel Bible offers a unique commentary that seeks to explain God’s focus on the Land of Israel alongside the original Hebrew text and the New Jewish Publication Society translation. All 929 chapters highlight verses that relate to Israel, including relevant quotes and perspectives from prime ministers, as well as abundant maps, charts, and illustrations. Verses that are directly connected to the Land of Israel are boxed in gray and include vowelized Hebrew, a clear English translation and a transliteration that benefits those who are not yet fluent Hebrew readers.

“For 2,000 years the Bible was the No. 1 source of division between Jews and Christians,” Rabbi Weisz said. “My hope is that this Bible will become a source of unity between the two peoples.”

Rabbi Weisz’s vision clearly resonates with many. The Israel Bible has a 4.5 rating on Amazon and over 300 reviews from prominent faith leaders, both Jewish and Christian. It’s multi-faith relevance is apparent when considering that it is rated #33 in Amazon’s Christian Bible History & Culture category.

To purchase the Israel Bible, click here. Or, buy one as a gift for an IDF soldier by clicking on the form below.