“Pro-Palestinian” counter Protesters in San Diego call for the destruction of Israel

A pro-Palestinian protest countering a multi-faith rally against anti-Semitism showed its true colors by calling for the annihilation of the Jewish state.

Joining together against anti-Semitism

Nine days ago, former Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo joined with Larry Elder, a candidate for governor, and local faith leaders to hold a “We are Israel” rally denouncing anti-Semitism and uniting people together for freedom and democracy.

“Because the number of Antisemitic attacks has never been this high in the U.S. Jew-hatred seem to have no consequences. We deserve to go to a restaurant without being harassed for being a Jew. We deserve to be protected by law the same way as any other minority group,” stated the event website.

Shield of David, the rally’s organizer, noted that a survey of American Jewish people conducted by the Anti-Defamation League this year found that in the past five years, 63% had experienced or witnessed antisemitism. That figure was up from 54% in 2020.

The deadly shooting at San Diego’s Poway Synagogue in 2019 left a stain of anti-Semitism on the community that the organizers are trying to cope with.

“There had been a few experiences in my life as moving as the first trip that I took to Israel,” Pompeo said at the event. “It is because I am a Christian and American that I was proud to lead the fight for the defense of Israel, the Jewish people, and the perennial cause of religious liberty around the world.”

Counter-protest: “Zionism is Racism”

A group of a dozen “Pro-Palestinian” organizations held a counter-protest nearby which devolved into a brawl. The pro-Palestinian groups objected to the “Christian Zionist” event which they claimed was “white supremacist.

“We took the streets to ensure that all of El Cajon, San Diego, and the greater public understands that Mike Pompeo and these white supremacists, racists and Zionists will not go unchallenged here,” the Palestinian Youth Movement posted on their Facebook page.

Ironically, the pro-Palestinian groups carried signs saying “Down with racism and Zionism.”

Jeanine Erikat, with the San Diego Chapter of the Palestinian Youth Movement, defined the event protesting anti-Semitism as “anti-Muslim”, claiming that former President Donald Trump was anti-Semitic.

“The fight against anti-Jewish hate is real and urgent, but this anti-Muslim and anti-Arab event is clearly intended to silence Palestinians and divide our community,” said Oren Robinson with the San Diego Chapter of Jewish Voice for Peace. “We join with Palestinians in calling on Israel to end the occupation. If Mike Pompeo cared about the Jewish community, he should first condemn his former boss Donald J. Trump’s long track record of anti-Jewish remarks.”

The pro-Palestinian protesters chanted songs calling for violence and the annihilation of Israel:

“With our blood and our spirit, we will redeem you, oh Palestine!” they chanted. “Free, free Palestine! From the water [of the Mediterranean Sea] to the water [of the Jordan River]. Palestine is Arab!”

“Settlers, settlers, go back home,” they chanted. “Palestine is ours alone!”