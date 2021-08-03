Major forest fire cuts off Jerusalem from Tel Aviv

Share this article











Police forces are continuing their activities and assisting the firefighters who are operating a raging brushfire near the town of Shoresh.

Shoresh is situated on the Jerusalem-Tel Aviv highway known as Rte 1.

The massive blaze compelled authorities to block traffic from the Sha’ar Hagai junction in the direction of Jerusalem and in the opposite direction towards Tel Aviv, from the Hemed interchange.

Drivers are now being asked to be patient and divert their journey to Route 443, which serves as an alternative route to and from Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

Evacuation efforts have been made for local residents and businesses in the Shoresh district.