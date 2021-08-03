Jenin: IDF injures six terrorists in firefight

Share this article











Israeli security forces have injured at least six terrorists after they opened fire at IDF personnel and threw explosive devices at them.

اشتباك مسلح بين مقاومـــ ــين وقوات الاحتلال في جنين فجر اليوم. pic.twitter.com/p290AM8DP0 — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) August 3, 2021

The Israeli soldiers in conjunction with the border police units engaged in an operation to thwart terrorism and arrest perpetrators Tuesday morning in the Samarian Arab city of Jenin.

During the operation, several terrorists opened massive bursts of live fire, threw explosive devices, and hurled ammunition as well as stones at Israeli security forces.

Israel365 News reported on a recent development whereby the Hamas terror organization is ramping up terrorism in Judea and Samaria in an effort to topple the PA.