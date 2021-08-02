Meteor lands in Turkey

Share this article











A green meteor was found near the city of Izmir, Turkey, as a loud thud was heard on the region’s Korona Mountain.

It is unclear if the meteor hit the ground on impact or completely disintegrated during the descent. However, Dr. Hassan Ali Dar deputy director of the of the Astronomical Observatory of Aegean University offered a more mundane explanation for the event.

The scientist told local media that the object was part of a meteor shower that began raining over the earth last week and will continue until the end of next month. The Perseid meteor shower that began on July 24th will last until August 24th. The quantity of meteors it “will increase in the next few days” he said.