Arabs driving in front of IDF jeep throw stones, other objects at windshield

Share this article











A group of Arabs who were being tailed by an IDF jeep on Saturday lobbed rocks and other objects to blind the driver on a local highway.

The video was uploaded by one of the perpetrators to the Tik Tok social media platform is going viral in Israel as proof of what many see as cowardice by the IDF in their response to lower-level terrorism perpetrated against them.

MK Itamar Ben Gvir posted the video to his Facebook profile saying: “What a disgrace. Arab terrorists without face coverings throw stones, boulders, and other objects at an IDF jeep that is trailing them in the Jordan Valley, and the soldiers don’t even think about stopping them or shooting at them. Obviously, the blame shouldn’t be directed at the soldiers but on the upper brass and those who formulate policy, that doesn’t allow them to open fire, for shame.”