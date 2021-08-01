PA University Students Visit Family of “Heroic” Murderer of Israeli Teen

From left to right: 44-year-old terrorist Muntasir Shalabi, Yehuda Guetta, 19, one of the victims in the Tapuach Junction terror attack died from his wounds on Wednesday after being shot by Shalabi (courtey: Family/Facebook The Shadow)

Murder of Israeli teen was “heroic operation”

“National duty” of students to participate in visit to murderer’s family

A student faction at a PA university arranged a visit to honor the family of imprisoned terrorist Muntasir Shalabi who shot and murdered 19-year-old Israeli student Yehuda Gueta and wounded two other young students – Benaya Peretz and Amichai Hala – in a drive-by shooting attack near Ariel on May 2, 2021.

On the registration form provided via a link to a Google Docs document, the Islamic Faction at Birzeit University urged students to fulfill their “national duty” and participate in the visit to the family of “the heroic prisoner who carried out the heroic operation” – i.e., the murder of one Israeli and wounding of two:

“A visit to the family of prisoner Muntasir Shalabi

Gathering at 3:30 p.m. next to the eastern gate (the computer college gate)

The Islamic Faction at Birzeit University invites you to participate in a visit to the family of the heroic prisoner who carried out the heroic operation (i.e., terror attack) of Zatara – Muntasir Shalabi

On Wednesday, July 14 [2021]

Your presence is a national duty”

[Twitter account of the Pulse of the Students of Palestine

in the Occupied West Bank, July 13, 2021]

That Palestinian students arrange a visit to the family of a murderer – a “heroic prisoner” in their terminology – is not surprising because as Palestinian Media Watch has exposed, the PA has taught Palestinians – including children – for decades that murderers of Israelis are admirable “heroes” and role models. The students of the Islamic Faction at Birzeit University are merely doing as they have been taught since childhood by the PA.

PMW has documented that military processions take place at Birzeit University – “the university of the Martyrs” – where masked students wearing military uniforms march, holding posters of terrorists.

The following is the text and the link posted on the Twitter account of the Pulse of the Students of Palestine in the Occupied West Bank

Posted text: “Out of loyalty for their sacrifice and their resolve, we call on you, our beloved students, to participate in a visit to the family of heroic prisoner Muntasir Shalabi (i.e., terrorist, murdered 1) on Wednesday [July 14, 2021] at 4:00 p.m.

To participate register through the accompanying document below.”

The link is to a Google Docs document to register for the visit to terrorist Muntasir Shalabi’s family. The document includes the logo of the Islamic Faction at Birzeit University featuring the PA map of “Palestine” that presents all of Israel together with the PA areas as “Palestine,” and an upraised fist.

Text of registration document: “A visit to the family of prisoner Muntasir Shalabi

Gathering at 3:30 p.m. next to the eastern gate (the computer college gate)

The Islamic Faction at Birzeit University invites you to participate in a visit to the family of the heroic prisoner who carried out the heroic operation (i.e., terror attack) of Zatara – Muntasir Shalabi

On Wednesday, July 14 [2021]

Your presence is a national duty

Name: ________________

Student [ID] number: _____________

Cell phone number: _____________”

[Twitter account of the Pulse of the Students of Palestine in the Occupied West Bank, July 13, 2021]

Muntasir Shalabi – Palestinian terrorist who murdered 19-year-old Israeli student Yehuda Gueta and wounded two other 19-year-old students – Benaya Peretz and Amichai Hala – in a drive-by shooting attack at the Tapuach Junction near Ariel in the northern West Bank on May 2, 2021. Peretz was seriously wounded in the attack. Shalabi was arrested on May 5, 2021.

