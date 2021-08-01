After gates of Zeus’ Temple unearthed in Turkey: Wild-fires ignite simultaneously across land, blocking sun [Watch]

Share this article











On July 30, the entrance gate of Zeus’ Temple sanctuary was discovered during recent excavations in the ancient city of Aizanoi in western Turkey.

Virtually immediately after the discovery was reported, forest fires ravaged Turkey leaving six killed and many more wounded.

How is it possible for 25 cities (98 different places) in Turkey to have a natural fire at the same time?

The matter should be investigated and the cause of the fire should be ascertained.

The discovery of the gate of Zeus’ Temple

The head of Dumlupınar University (DPU) archeology department professor and excavation coordinator Gökhan Coşkun, told Anadolu Agency that the Aizanoi’s history goes back to roughly 5,000 years.

The gate was unearthed during excavations carried by 100 laborers and 25 technical personnel, Coşkun added: “We started to uncover the monumental entrance with stairs of the sanctuary of the Temple of Zeus, which has been standing for 2,000 years, with our work this year. The remains of this structure are being uncovered day by day. We can determine the architectural blocks of the destroyed monumental entrance gate to a large extent. After the completion of our work here, the structure will be restored. We aim for visitors to walk through the agora and pass-through this monumental entrance gate to the temple area, just like in ancient times.”

Major fires break out

Following the reported discovery, Yahoo reports that at least six people were killed and many others injured in massive forest fires that erupted in the southern Turkish province of Antalya.

According to officials, the blazes broke out at several locations in Manavgat, a coastal region of Antalya. Approximately 960 personnel and more than 20 aircraft joined the efforts in fighting the fires.