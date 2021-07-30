Nation of Islam banned from Twitter for criticizing vaccines, not for Jew-Hatred

Share this article











The Nation of Islam movement, headed by Louis Farrakhan, has been explicitly anti-Semitic but this has never stopped Twitter from carrying their Jew-hatred into the world. But last week, the social media platform suspended their account (@OfficialNOI), not for comparing Jews to insects or calling for the destruction of Israel (as Farrakhan has done in the past).

The suspension came after the organization criticized mRNA vaccines. Farrakhan was warned in March that a video of his annual Savior’s Day speech violated their rules on spreading “misinformation” about the vaccine. In the video, Farrakhan referred to the vaccine as a “vial of death”, comparing it to the poison-laced Kool-Aid used by the infamous “People’s Temple” cult of the 1970s. Farrakhan was warned that such statements could lead to the account being suspended but he persisted.

A report cited by the White House this month said that 12 Twitter accounts are responsible for 65 percent of supposed anti-vaccine content. One of the 12 listed was Rizza Islam, a Nation of Islam member.

One commenter, Inez Stepman, noted: “I guess the vicious Jew hatred wasn’t enough.”

The Federalist reported on Farrakhan’s history of anti-Semitism.:

Farrakhan said at a speech in 2018, “the powerful Jews are my enemy” and “white folks are going down. And Satan is going down. And Farrakhan, by God’s grace, has pulled the cover off of that Satanic Jew and I’m here to say your time is up, your world is through.” In 2018, Farrakhan tweeted a video clip of a speech where he compared Jews to termites and called them stupid. He captioned the video: “I’m not an anti-Semite. I’m anti-Termite.” Even though his tweet violated Twitter’s policy around “dehumanizing” tweets, which specifically includes “comparing groups to animals and viruses (animalistic),” a Twitter spokesperson told BuzzFeed News the rules were not yet taken effect at the time of the tweet, so Farrakhan’s language was not in violation of any extant policy. Farrakhan is still on the platform as of this writing.

Farrakhan has an estimated 350,000 followers on Twitter and petitions have been organized to remove him from social media in the post to no avail.